SPOKANE - A Spokane TV station that airs in Grant and Adams counties, and beyond, is under investigation after a porno aired in the background during Sunday’s 6 p.m. newscast.
According to the Spokesman Review, KREM 2 viewers contacted police informing them that they witnessed the lewd video playing on a screen behind a broadcaster who was delivering a weather report.
Police say the video lasted for 10 seconds before it was removed.
The Spokesman Review reports that Spokane’s Police Department is looking into how the video appeared and are determining its source. KREM 2 is reportedly cooperating with investigators.
“We apologized to our viewers last night during our 11pm newscast — ‘Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” Bentley wrote on behalf of KREM in an email.
The newspaper reports that the news station could face hefty fines from the Federal Communications Commission, even if it's determined the airing of the explicit content was accidental.
A Roanoke, Virginia news station in 2012 experienced a similar situation in 2012. The station was fined $325,000 for the incident.