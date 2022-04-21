WENATCHEE - A different category of truly authentic Chinese food is now available to hungry customers in the Wenatchee Valley.
Steam Panda opened its doors to the public this week.
Owned by Yilin Su and Yiying Sun, Steam Panda is situated in the space formerly occupied by Little Italy at 104 N. Wenatchee Avenue.
Steam Panda serves steamed and seared Bao buns, which are sweet white doughy pastry-like dumplings stuffed with pork, beef or vegetables.
Steam Panda also concocts traditional dumplings, steamed or seared.
Noodle soups are also a staple at Wenatchee’s newest restaurant.
Steam Panda's dumplings stuffed with soup a.k.a. ‘soup dumplings’ are also considered as popular Chinese food fare.
A variety BOBA teas are also available to thirsty patrons.
Steam Panda's menu can be found below: