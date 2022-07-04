WENATCHEE - According to video that has been circulating on social media, a shooting occurred in the Big Lots parking lot in north Wenatchee after a dispute escalated between two groups inside the store.
Based on the dialogue captured on camera during the exchange, the spat between the two parties appears to be gang related. One group followed the other group through the store, shouting insults and obscenities. Some of who were involved in the confrontation go outside and start to fight.
At one point a gun was drawn and fired. Wenatchee Police say the gun was fired into the ground and no one was hurt.
Wenatchee Police say no arrests were made because it was unknown as to who fired the shot.