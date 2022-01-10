SPOKANE - Another weather-related ‘headache’ could be in store for residents of north central Washington on Tuesday.
After record snowfall in much of north central Washington, meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Spokane are now predicting the most disruptive round of freezing rain since the start of winter.
Ice accumulations of up to 1/10 of an inch are expected throughout Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Adams, Grant, and Lincoln counties.
Meteorologists say Tuesday’s freezing rain is expected to create ice that will bond to dry road surfaces making for tricking travel conditions.
The ice is also expected to cling to cars, power lines and sidewalks.
The freezing rain is expected to start after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and last through the afternoon in some areas.