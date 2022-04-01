Mother nature will deal a ‘wildcard’ of a weather system in the region at the end of this week, into the start of next week.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service out of Spokane say a winter storm watch will take effect at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the north cascades. Heavy snow is expected to pummel Snoqualmie and Stevens passes with 12 to 24 inches of snow expected. The snow is expected to begin falling Sunday evening and continue into Monday night.
Disruptive winds are also forecast to roll through the region with consistent gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph; some places could get up to 70 mph gusts. The winds will start to pick up mid-day on Monday. Weather experts say the winds could cause power outage, tree damage and strong crosswinds for travelers.
The weather system arriving late Sunday through Tuesday will be caused by a low-pressure jet stream coming from the Gulf of Alaska. With the jet stream comes a cold front that will generate heavy snow in the mountains.