MOSES LAKE - A 49-year-old man’s move just got a lot more expensive after he rolled his rented U-Haul on I-90 about five miles east of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
The rollover happened roughly around 3 p.m. Washington State Trooper John Bryant says the driver, Su-dong Moon, was unhurt.
Bryant says Moon was traveling westbound when he left the roadway to the right, took out ten posts of WSDOT fencing, overcorrected onto to roadway and rolled. The U-Haul was transporting household goods.
The crash caused a road closure that lasted a couple of hours.
Bryant suspects that distracted driving was to blame.
He added that the driver will have to pay a fine for the citation, which is Wheels Off Roadway; he’ll be billed for the WSDOT fencing he took out and will need to pay for the tow.