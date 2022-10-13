GRAND COULEE - A man who burglarized a residence in Grand Coulee in November 2021 has been convicted of 17 counts of crime after DNA evidence linked him to the offenses.
According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release on Thursday, Erik Skau was found guilty of various crimes ranging from malicious mischief to first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon.
Authorities refer to Skau’s crime as a “large residential burglary” that involved the theft of firearms, vehicles and other items.
Lincoln County deputies seized evidence left at the scene which was processed by the WSP crime lab for DNA. A match for DNA was found in June 2022 and the suspect was named. Investigators went to Thurston County and served search warrants on a home where stolen property was recovered and Skau was arrested.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and Yelm Police to bring Skau to justice.