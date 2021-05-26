OLYMPIA - With warming temperatures and areas of drought expanding through Washington, state Department of Natural Resources firefighters are gearing up for a potentially busy Memorial Day weekend.
“After a record number of April fires, we’re already well into fire season,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “The coming weeks are expected to be warmer and driver than normal as well, setting the stage for active fire danger.”
There were 225 DNR fires in April, an all-time record for the month. On average, DNR responds to about 54 wildfires during April over the past 10 years. DNR officials say most of the fires were caused by people burning debris piles from yard waste.
“When spending time outdoors this holiday weekend, be aware of your surroundings and avoid activities that could be potential fire hazards as temperatures continue to get warming,” Franz added. “Our first responders are at risk every time they go out on a call, and it’s our responsibility to keep them safe by preventing wildfire during what could be an especially hot and dry summer.”
Temperatures are expected in the 80s in the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley for Memorial Day weekend before highs reach the 90s next week.
The eastern side of the state is already seeing abnormally dry conditions, with June, July and August forecast for drier and warmer than normal.
So far this year, DNR has responded to 380 fires, well above the 10-year average of 133 at this point in the year.