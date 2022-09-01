CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are asking the public for help in determining the cause of Tuesday’s Union Valley Fire north of Chelan.
The fire was first reported at about 2:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Union Valley Road. Level 3 evacuations were issued for nearby homes.
The fire burned about 25 acres and no homes were damaged. Multiple fire agencies and air support responded.
Fire investigators are looking for any video along Union Valley Road between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Anyone with videos or information is asked to contact DNR investigator Bruce Long at Bruce.Long@dnr.wa.gov.