CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources officials joined regional fire districts and community members on Thursday in Chelan to kick off this year’s Wildfire Ready Neighbors program to help residents with resources and tools to protect themselves from wildfires.
The program is a collaboration between the Chelan community and DNR. Chelan was the first to launch the program last year. During the six-week pilot, 545 Chelan residents signed up for the program and received custom plans to prepare their homes and properties ahead of wildfire season.
“Wildfires don’t see property lines, and people with homes in areas at high risk of wildfires are only as strong as their weakest link,” stated Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “It’s why neighbors who live in places like Chelan know they must band together to ready themselves, their homes, and their forests against wildfires. This is an act of deep care for your neighbor and communities like Union Valley are showing us the power of building community resilience.”
The Wildfire Ready Neighbors program is available to renters, homeowners and private landowners and no cost. More information can be found at www.wildfireready.com.
DNR is encouraging participation in the program now ahead of fire season. Last year, firefighters battled 1,872 wildfires across the state, the second most wildfires on record in state history.