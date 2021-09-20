OLYMPIA - The statewide burn ban on state Department of Natural Resources land has been lifted as wildfire danger lessens.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced the decision on Monday, following a move last week to reopen DNR land east of the Cascades.
Effective Monday, outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns within DNR lands are permitted. The burn ban was initially set to expire Sept. 30 but improved conditions shortened the timeline.
“It’s been a long, challenging wildfire season that began with a historic number of fires that were unrelenting — until now,” Franz stated. “With autumn’s rains and other shifting weather conditions, I am optimistic we’ve turned the corner, and I couldn’t be happier to continue lifting safety restrictions as a result.”
Last week, DNR reopened recreate lands east of the Cascades.
DNR says about 98 percent of DNR fires this season were caught during the initial attack and more than 93 percent of the fires were stopped at 10 acres or less.
“DNR can and will do everything in our power to fight wildfire and protect Washington communities,” Franz added. “But we’ll always need to help our friends and neighbors across this great state to limit human-caused wildfires, keep our firefighters safe and to ensure we successfully make it through each and every fire season.”