CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road at the time a wildfire was reported in Chelan County.
The dark-colored SUV was seen on Union Valley Road at about 2 p.m. The fire was first reported at about 2:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Union Valley Road, according to DNR.
The fire burned about 25 acres and led to Level 3 evacuations. No homes were damaged.
DNR investigators are looking to talk to the driver of the SUV. Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact DNR investigator Bruce Long at Bruce.Long@DNR.wa.gov.