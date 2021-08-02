OLYMPIA - The state Department of Natural Resources has responded to a record-breaking number of fires already this fire season.
There has been more than 1,000 fires this season —an all-time record and almost double the ten-year average, according to state officials. More than 240,000 acres have already burned in the state this year, more than that the total burned in all of 2019.
“The wildfire crisis impacts everyone — rural and urban communities on both sides of the Cascades,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “From air quietly to the longterm health of our forests, wildfire is a public health and public safety issue in Washington and across the entire Western United States that we all must work together to confront.”
There are currently 10 major wildfires burning across the state, including the more than 58,000-acre Cub Creek Fire near Winthrop and the about 48,700-acres Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama.
The Chuweah Creek Fire burning about 15 miles north of Grand Coulee is listed at 36,700 acres and is 89-percent contained with minimal fire behavior.
Last week, DNR announced the temporary closure of all DNR-managed lands in eastern Washington due to extreme fire danger and drought conditions. The decision follows a statewide burn ban enacted in early July.