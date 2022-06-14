OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Natural Resources and Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region are collaborating to complete 350,000 acres of landscape restoration and wildfire risk reduction on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The collaboration, known as the Central Washington Initiative, will be implemented as part of the federal government’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy.
“The Central Washington Initiative added to the already impressive list of transformative actions we and our partners have taken to address the wildfire and forest health crisis in the Evergreen Street,” stated Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We have already made great progress working across all land types to reduce wildfire risk and restore forest health on hundreds of thousands of acres.”
The Central Washington Initiative landscape stretches from Winthrop to Naches and includes hands managed by DNR and the Forest Service. Over the next 10 years, the agencies will treat about 35,000 acres per year.
“The Forest and DNR have a history of successful partnership in Central Washington,” stated Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail. “We are excited to build on our previous successes with this commitment to the Central Washington Initiative landscape. The Central Washington Initiative will join targeted investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law House Bill 1168, and other sources at a scape needed to address the risk of large, destructive fires, which are so impactful to our communities. An all-lands approach is essential to address the wildfire crisis, and with DNR’s responsibility for forest health across non-federal lands, they are a natural partner for these efforts.”