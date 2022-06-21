OLYMPIA — The state Department of Natural Resources is readying aircraft across the state as wildfire season is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
DNR is again prepositioning aircraft and equipment throughout the state in anticipation of an uptick in fire activity.
“The early season rainfall has spurred vegetation that will quickly dry out and easily catch fire as this season warms,” DNR officials stated.” We are already starting to see signs of drying out. This summer is still expected to be warmer and drier than normal, setting the stage for active fire danger.”
Prepositioning firefighter aircraft has allowed DNR to have quicker response to wildfires, allowing for faster containment. In 2021, 98 percent of DNR fires were contained by initial attack crews led by aviation and helitak teams.
The drought outlook for eastern Washington shows likely persistent drought for July, with the potential for above-normal significant fire potential for the month.
Fire danger across the state is currently listed as low, according to DNR. Central Washington will see its first 90-degree temperatures of the summer starting Saturday and continuing into next week.