OLYMPIA — As wildfire smoke has become the norm during summer in Washington, the state Department of Natural Resources has proposed legislation to help at-risk communities be better prepared during wildfire season.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has proposed “Cascading Impacts of Wildfire” legislation, which includes House Bill 1578 and Senate Bill 5611. Franz says the legislation is motivated by the increase in wildfires on the west side of the state and the 2022 Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish that caused the state to have the worst air quality in the world.
The bills detail DNR’s plan to prepare communities for wildfire smoke risks and impacts, expand community resilience efforts statewide, and manage post-wildfire risks including landslides and debris flows.
“Last year’s Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks fires were a stark reminder that no part of our state is immune from wildfire risk or the devastating impacts of wildfire smoke,” Franz said. “For days, smoke choked our lungs, forced our kids inside, and threaten the health of at-risk populations. While we continue to make progress in reducing the threat of wildfire, we must also prioritize how we mitigate and prepare for the impacts of wildfire and smoke. We must take steps to reduce the impacts of wildfire to our homes and communities, on both sides of the state.”
The legislation asks for $12.8 million over the next two years to expect DNR’s Wildfire Ready Neighbors program from eastern to western Washington. The bill also takes steps toward reducing health impacts from wildfires and smoke by establishing a statewide smoke monitoring and predictive services team, enables DNR to deploy mobile air quality monitoring equipment, conduct simulation modeling and provide real-time data and smoke exposure forecasts to support community level public health efforts. The bill would also provide grants to communities with high smoke risk for use in schools, community centers and child care and health care facilities. The proposal also allows DNR to provide updated modeling to assess high-risk fire regions and post-fire landslide and debris flow risks.
Both the House and Senate bill are scheduled for public hearings next week.