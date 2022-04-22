SPOKANE — Fire districts in eastern Washington are getting a boost in wildfire engines thanks to the state Department of Natural Resources.
DNR this week presented four fire districts with surplus wildfire engines as part of the agency’s effort to strengthen fire response in wildfire-prone rural areas. DNR plans to transfer 10 engines this year to fire districts in the state.
“Local fire districts are an invaluable part of this great state’s efforts to fight wildfire,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “They’re often the first lines of defense, able to reach ignitions early and keep them small. That then benefits DNR by reducing response time to wildfires, thereby reducing the potential for larger more severe wildfires. It is truly a win-win situation.”
Last year, DNR provided surplus engines to 17 rural fire districts. DNR is hoping to increase those numbers next year.
DNR officials say as the state’s fire season becomes more severe, rapid response time is even more critical. Last year, DNR was able to keep about 94 percent of wildfires to 10 acres or less.