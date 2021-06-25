OLYMPIA - The state Department of Natural Resources has raised the fire danger level to “very high” in Adams, Grant and Kittitas counties and “high” in portions of Chelan and Douglas counties ahead of a week of triple-digit temperatures.
“Washington state is experiencing a historic drought that is increasing fire danger across our state,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We are implementing burn restrictions, but we can’t fully protect our forests or our communities without the public’s help.”
DNR is urging residents to take precautions as fuels are in drier conditions this year than what is typical in July or August due to lack of precipitation across the state. And with 110-plus degree temperatures on the way, DNR officials say the situation is “ripe for severe fire danger.”
Hotter and drier weather conditions leave us more vulnerable to fast-spreading fires,” Franz added. “I’m urging Washingtonians this weekend to avoid activities that could accidentally spark a wildfire, especially outdoor fires. It could prove disastrous.”
DNR also offered tips to stay safe during fire season:
- Make sure dirt bikes and ATVs have operating spark arrestors
- If you’re in an area where campfires are permitted, make sure you’ve doused, stirred and doused your fire again until it is cool before heading home
- Prepare a defensible space around your home
- Clean roof tops and gutters
- Limb up trees and remove dead branches