WENATCHEE - The state Department of Corrections is holding a second public hearing as it considers two locations for a work release center in Wenatchee.
The virtual hearing is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The hearing will provide an overview of the DOC Work Release Expansion Program, proposals and alternatives of the potential sites, and an opportunity for the public to provide written and oral comments, according to DOC.
The two sites being considered are the Chelan County jail at 401 Washington St. and the Deaconess Building at 300 Okanogan Ave. The jail option would include 40 work release beds while the second options would house 82 beds.
Registration is required to attend the public hearing. To register, click here: https://bit.ly/2YXuCed