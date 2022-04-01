WENATCHEE - A probable cause affidavit obtained by iFIBER ONE News reveals more about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Michael Berggren of East Wenatchee.
Berggren was booked into the Chelan County Jail on Friday, March 25 on two counts of child rape in the first degree, two counts of child rape in the second degree, and three counts of first-degree child molestation.
The court document confirms that Berggren was found and arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia River Drug Task Force on Friday, March 25.
The day prior to Berggren’s arrest, the document states that Douglas County deputies interviewed Berggren’s wife and 15-year-old step-daughter about the allegations against him after receiving a sex offense complaint.
Deputies say the crimes committed by Berggren were alleged to have been committed between 2011 and 2020 when the alleged victim was between the ages of five and 12.
Upon interviewing the teen, deputies say she detailed some of the time periods and places Berggren had allegedly committed the crimes against her. Deputies say the victim informed them that Berggren had committed these lewd acts against her multiple times a week at times.
In the probable cause affidavit, Berggren’s wife said she recently confronted Berggren about the allegations after she was recently informed by her daughter of what had occurred, which prompted her to place a phone call to authorities. The victim’s mother recalled the moment she confronted Berggren about the crimes and he reportedly admitted to confirming the allegations with a simple “yeah.”
Arraignment for the 40-year-old is set for April 7, 2022, which is when he’ll enter a plea to the allegations against him.
Berggren is the owner of Berggren's Backyard Oasis Pool and Spa Services in Wenatchee.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to Berggren's attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back.