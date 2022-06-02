WATERVILLE - As the investigation into what prompted Wenatchee Police to fatally shoot a man and if it was warranted continues, a Douglas County Commissioner isn’t holding back on his opinion of how the incident was handled.
Two days after the fatal shooting, Douglas County Commissioners held their regularly-scheduled meeting. During the meeting, Sheriff Kevin Morris gave his regular report when Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg reportedly interjected and acknowledges the fatal police shooting of 36-year-old Alexander J. White. The shooting happened on Saturday, May 7 on the steps of Living Hope Community Church at Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street next to Memorial Park during the Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival.
Authorities say White was shot after allegedly firing shots into the church. It appeared that White did not comply with officer commands in a video that was circulating on social media, seconds before he had been shot.
“It seems to me that, my outside looking in if I’m wrong, but I’m worried about our officers’ safety outside public pressures and the shooting of an individual who in my opinion, deserved and needed to be shot,” Steinburg stated during the meeting. Audio of his remarks were captured via live stream.
Steinburg also acknowledged the possibility that White may have been suffering from mental health issues. In the bystander video, White can be seen pacing and yelling to himself moments before officers opened fire.
“You can sympathize with the deceased, that doesn’t mean mental illness or whatever else was going on, you can sympathize with him, but that doesn’t mean the son of a bitch shouldn’t have been dead,” Steinburg stated.
iFIBER ONE News emailed Steinburg for further explanation about those comments, but have yet to hear back.
On Wednesday, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit released a memo stating that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing with no new updates to release to the public.