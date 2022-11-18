ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner.
A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police.
More than 24 hours later and more than 40 miles away, Maya was found in Mattawa by a man who saw information about the missing dog on social media. The man kept Maya safe until she could be returned to her owner.
“We are happy to announce that Maya has been reunited with her owner,” Ellensburg police stated. “Thank you to everyone for keeping their eyes out and all the shares on Facebook.”
Police say the stolen vehicle and suspects have not been located.