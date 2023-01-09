WENATCHEE - A Chelan County Sheriff’s patrol K9 is in the midst of those so-called ‘dog days’ of life and is in need of support as she deals with a debilitating leg injury.
Asa is a 7-year-old Dutch Shepard who has been with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office since August 2017. Asa has dealt with medical issues over the last two years having suffered a ligament tear and torn meniscus in her left leg in July 2021. Asa got the surgery she needed, fully recovered, and returned to the force in February 2022.
In September 2022, the other leg sustained the same injury with hopes that it would be remedied by months of physical therapy, but to no avail. WSU’s animal vet hospital is recommending another surgery.
Veterinarians say Asa’s injuries are genetically induced and are not the result of a patrol injury.
The Sheriff’s Office Program is asking the community for monetary support to help pay for the surgery so Asa can return to duty. To donate to Asa’s recovery fund, click here.