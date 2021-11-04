OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health says the initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 will be limited for a couple weeks.
The state has ordered about 315,000 doses of the kid-sized Pfizer vaccine. The Department of Health expanded vaccine eligibility for younger kids following recommendations from the FDA, CDC and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which reviewed data that found the vaccine to be safe and more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children.
“There are nearly 680,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in Washington. Vaccinating this younger group will help protect them, keep students in the classroom, and bring us one step closer to ending this pandemic,” said state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah.
The Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is administered in two-doses, three weeks apart. The pediatric vaccine is a smaller dose compared to the dose provided for those 12 and older.
State health officials say the pediatric vaccine supply will increase over time and there will be enough doses for all eligible children.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, reach out to a local health care provider, pediatrician or local pharmacy. The state plans to update its vaccine locator website to include the pediatric vaccine in the coming days.