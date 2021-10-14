MATTAWA - According to the Port of Mattawa, the city appears poised to eventually shed its reputation as small farming town.
Port Executive Director Lars Leland confirmed that Dollar General store is currently under construction with the building erected and the inside under development. The Dollar General is situated between NAPA Auto Parts and Harvest Foods.
Leland says the Dollar General Store will create 20 local jobs.
Crews broke ground on the property one year ago and the store is expected to open for business in winter 2022.
Leland says the Port of Mattawa and the Grant County Economic Development Council began its initial correspondence with executives at the Dollar General during a Retail Convention in Las Vegas in 2019.
The Dollar General sells food, beverages, cleaning products, health products, household items, etc.