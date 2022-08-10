Travel booking platform Hopper released its travel index this week, observing just how far the cost to fly has fallen since prices hit their peak in May. According to Hopper's report, airfare to travel in the U.S. now costs 25% less than it in the latter part of spring 2022.
The decrease is attributed to several factors, including a drop in demand after Hopper said many people "exhausted" the pent up post-pandemic travel demand with summer vacations.
"Flight prices drop seasonally in late August through mid October, as demand tapers off following the peak vacation months in May, June and July," Hopper wrote in its findings. "The drop this year is larger than usual as a result of the abnormally high summer prices and earlier peak in demand."
Hopper says airfare prices are expected to fall by an additional 15% as we get into October.
The price to fly internationally is set to fall by 19% by autumn due to the removal of COVID-19 travel restrictions.