MOSES LAKE — A suspect in a domestic violence call in Moses Lake was bit by K9 Chewbacca after hiding inside a bathtub inside his home.
Moses Lake police had responded to a reported domestic violence assault on Saturday at a home on Paxson Drive.
The victim was safely removed from the home and the suspect, 24-year-old Rafael Ochoa, reportedly refused to exit the home.
Grant County Corporal Nic Overland and K9 Chewbacca were called in to assist. The suspect was eventually found hiding in a bathtub behind the shower curtain, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was treated for the dog bites and was later taken to Grant County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault.