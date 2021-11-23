MOSES LAKE - The Karneesta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are asking for donations this holiday season in order to lay wreaths to honor veterans at a cemetery in Moses Lake.
The Karneesta Chapter has partnered with Wreaths Across America to lay 250 wreaths at the Guardian Angel Cemetery on Saturday, December 18.
Each December, Weathers Across America partners with local organizations to lay wreaths on veterans graves as a reminder of the sacrifice made by former military personnel, but the sacrifices their families made as well.
So far, the local chapter has received donations of 34 wreaths, and needs the community’s support in reaching its goal of purchasing 216 additional wreaths.
Wreaths are about $15 each, and there is a slight discount for bulk orders. To donate, contact the chapter via email at pr.karneesta@gmail.com, or through wreathsacrossamerica.org.
“Our community has been so generous in the past,” says Karneetsa Chapter Regent Stephanie Massart. “Our chapter is proud to be partnered with such a great organization, and we continue to strive for remembering all who’ve served our country.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.