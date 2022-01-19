WATERVILLE - Douglas County has joined Chelan and Grant counties in banning a local income tax.
Douglas County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday. The resolution is similar to measures approved by six other counties and 12 Washington cities, including Moses Lake. Local governments have stressed that an income tax would have a negative effect on businesses.
Local governments are passing the income tax ban after a 2019 state appeals court ruling that opened the door to a flat 1% local income tax.
Senate Bill 5554 has been filed for the 2022 legislation session and would authorize local governments to impose a graduated income tax. The bill is scheduled for a public hearing on Jan. 20.
Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties, as well as the cities of Battle Ground, DuPont, Granger, Kennewick, Longview, Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap, West Richland and Yakima have also passed local income tax bans.
Washington voters have rejected 10 straight income tax ballot measures.