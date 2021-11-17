EAST WENATCHEE - A Douglas County deputy was involved in a collision while responding to a call Wednesday afternoon north of East Wenatchee.
Deputy Stephen Groseclose, 54, was driving a sheriff’s office 2016 Ford Explorer north on SR 28B, approaching Eastmont Avenue, with the vehicle’s lights and siren activated, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Groseclose entered the Eastmont Avenue intersection on a red light while the driver of a westbound 2020 Chevrolet Equinox entered the intersection on a green light. The deputy’s SUV struck the driver’s side of the other vehicle.
Both Groseclose and the other driver, a 35-year-old East Wenatchee man, had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision.