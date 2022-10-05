EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County has extended its burn ban through mid-October due to concerns over current fire weather conditions.
At the request of the Douglas County Fire District 2 Fire Marshal, Douglas County commissioners approved extending the burn ban until Oct. 15. The burn ban usually ends Sept. 30.
Chelan County has also extended its burn ban through at least Oct. 15 as fire danger remains high in the Wenatchee Valley.
In Grant County, the annual outdoor burn ban was not extended this year and came to an end Sept. 30.