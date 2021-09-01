WATERVILLE - Douglas County Treasurer Natalie Marx has been suspended as officials investigate why their jurisdiction owes the IRS $93,000 in penalties.
The commission board says it was notified in late July 2021 that several penalties have been levied by the IRS against the county for late payments occurring throughout 2020 and 2021. In total, there are 14 known incidents, 13 of them are related to late payments of monthly federal taxes made by the Treasurer’s Office.
Douglas County says some of the payments were made on behalf of other districts, and one was the result of an underpayment submitted by the auditor’s office to the IRS.
An investigation is now underway to determine the responsible parties, how the errors occurred, how such fees should be accounted for, and preventative measures to prevent these issues from happening again. The board says it wasn’t notified of the errors until several months after they occurred.
The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided at a later time.