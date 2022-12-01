WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam involving someone claiming to be a deputy from the “warrants department.”
The sheriff’s office has received reports of local residents receiving the fraudulent phone calls. The callers attempt to solicit money in the form of gift cards to avoid arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
The caller also attempts to solicit personal information from the potential victim.
“We continue to ask citizens to be aware of all the various types of telephone scams which are currently in circulation and do not disclose your personal information, or pay money to anyone you do not know,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The sheriff’s office asks residents to report all scam-related incidents.