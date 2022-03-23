EPHRATA - The two candidates vying to be Grant County’s sheriff appear to be a bit polarized in their reactions to investigations into allegations of time-keeping fraud and misconduct involving administrative staff in the department they want to lead. Those allegations prompted some public outcry. Joe Harris and Joe Kriete are the only two candidates for sheriff at this time prior to candidacy filing in May.
Harris, a former Marine, Grant County sheriff’s deputy and police chief offered a contrasting perspective of the flaws found within the agency.
“It boils my blood to find out about this corruption,” Harris said. “It is these very actions that
destroy the people’s trust in law enforcement. It is these very actions that create the laws
stopping police from doing their jobs here in Washington. As a life-long public servant, U.S. Marine veteran, husband, father, and taxpayer I will fix this as Sheriff.”
Harris noted that he had learned of allegations of corruption within the Grant County Sheriff’s Office a few months in advance of the conclusion of the investigation, prompting him to personally investigate the rumors.
“Through the work of several people, public records requests, and conversations I was disgusted with what I learned,” Harris said. “As later verified by both the Wenatchee Police and the Stevens County Prosecutor, a Grant County Chief Deputy improperly accounted for time from the citizens of Grant County. And, because this Chief Deputy’s brother is the elected Sheriff and because this Chief Deputy is close friends with the Undersheriff, and because all three of them worked Seattle’s Finest nothing happened. Only two of the administrators had the integrity to stand up for what is right. The rest of the Sheriff’s administration is complicit.”
Harris added that as Sheriff, he would bring leadership, transparency, and integrity.
“When I am Sheriff, I will enact policies that govern timekeeping for salaried employees,” Harris said. “I will also adopt and enact the County’s anti-nepotism policy, another reason this corruption was allowed to happen. When I am Sheriff, corruption will be dealt with swiftly and publicly. You deserve to know how your government is operating and you deserve the right to hold them accountable. As your Sheriff, I will make sure we fix these problems and move forward together as a community.”
You can read iFIBER ONE News’ article about the investigative findings into the Sheriff’s Office here.
Current Grant County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Kriete was a little more clinical with his reaction to what’s been happening within the confines of the county law enforcement agency.
“During the investigations I was not the Sheriff, I was not the investigator, nor was I the accused. I was a witness who was interviewed just like others were in this case,” he affirmed.
“What I choose to do is learn from the past and move forward. And, as we move forward, we will continue to learn from our mistakes and continue to find ways to continuously improve the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. I believe our extraordinary employees and our citizens of Grant County deserve this.”
“To that end, we are currently working with the human resources department to develop and implement measures to prevent any recurrence of the behaviors listed in the outside investigations.”
Kriete, a 29-year employee with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, says three policies are in question and currently under review. Those include policies for Payroll Records, Outside Employment and Exempt Employee guidelines. Kriete says amending flawed policies is critical to maintaining GCSO’s state accreditation.
In his response, Kriete did acknowledge the resignations of several disgruntled sheriff’s office employees leading up to the investigations earlier this year.
“I chose to stay. I chose to stay at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office during the difficult times. I chose to stay because serving the citizens of Grant County is larger than “me”. I chose to stay because I believe others in our great agency depend on me to perform at the best of my ability, provide guidance, and be the best leader I can be for the benefit of the agency and the public. I chose to stay in my position as Chief Deputy because I believe our staff expects their leadership to stick it out when times get tough. I’m not ridiculing anyone for their beliefs or doing what they believe is the right thing. I simply just chose to do what I believed was the right thing as well,” Kriete stated.
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones recently announced he would not seek re-election in November. Jones said the decision was a family decision and was not related to the internal investigaiton.
Candidacy filing in Washington state begins May 16 and spans through May 20. The 2022 primary election falls on Aug. 2 with the general election slated for Nov. 8.