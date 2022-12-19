LEAVENWORTH — For the third time in two years, Leavenworth businesses were asked to shelter in place due to a bomb threat.
An unknown male called 911 dispatch on Friday evening stating he was angry over a previous incident. The man then threatened a local Leavenworth business, claiming he had a rifle with a large amount of ammunition and a pipe bomb, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
As a precaution, businesses as well as Cascade Medical Center were told to shelter in place.
Deputies and the state patrol responded to the area and conducted a sweep of the downtown area. No evidence was found to corroborate any threat after an about three hour search.
Investigators say it appears the threat was another “swatting” incident and does not appear credible. The man who called in the threat has not been identified.
Leavenworth businesses were also affected by unfounded bomb threats in December of 2020 and March of this year.