MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s annual Agricultural Parade and street party is set to return on Dec. 3.
The downtown event, now in its 26th year, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a street party at Sinkiuse Square, with carolers, hot cocoa, treats, Santa, entertainment and more, according to the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
The ag parade begins at 7 p.m. and will head onto Cedar Street to Third Avenue. Participants light up their farm equipment, floats and horses for the parade.
“Moses Lake is proud of its location in the heartland of the northwest’s most diversified agricultural region,” the association stated. “The Moses Lake Agricultural Appreciation Holiday Parade pays tribute to Moses Lake’s agricultural heritage, past, present and future.”
Anyone interested in participating in the parade can find entry forms at www.downtownmoseslake.com.
Last year’s ag parade and street party event was canceled due to COVID-19.