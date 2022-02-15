MOSES LAKE - Beers from the northwest and local music returns as the annual Brews & Tunes event is set for March 19 in downtown Moses Lake.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. , featuring ten breweries and local bands and musicians.
Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online at www.downtownmoseslake.com or in person at Michael’s Market & Bistro. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 for couples, and includes tasting tickets and a tasting glass.
The event will feature 20 different tasting opportunities throughout 10 locations.
Brews and Tunes is hosted by the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
Featured breweries include Burwood Brewing Co., Whipsaw Brewing, Rocky Coulee Brewing, Ten Pin Brewing, Squirrel Fight Artisan Brewing, Hop Capital Brewing, Ridgewalker Brewing, Wheel Line Cider, Bale Breaker Brewing Co. and Moses Lake Distillery.
Bands and musicians scheduled to perform include One Solution, Jus Anotha Local Band, Lake City Blues, Soul Corridor, Rylei Franks, Wendy and Garry and Dyad.
Masks will be required while inside downtown businesses. The Downtown Moses Lake Association has added indoor/outdoor options to the event this year.