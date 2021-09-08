MOSES LAKE - The Sip & Stroll event scheduled for later this month in downtown Moses Lake has been rescheduled due to concerns over recent COVID-19 rates.
The annual wine walk has been rescheduled for 2022.
“After much consideration for the community’s health and safety, the Downtown Moses Lake Association Board of Directors made the tough decision to postpone the Sip & Stroll event due to the surge in COVID cases,” said association president Rosenda Henley. “This decision was not taken lightly. We want our businesses to stay open without restrictions and we will continue to advocate for that.”
The association will be issuing refunds for anyone that already purchased their tickets online. Anyone that bought tickets in person can contact the Downtown Moses Lake Association at 509-770-1700 or by email to director@mlbacares.org.
“It was a tough conversation to have with the DMLA Board of Directors. We wanted to host this event four out community and our wonderful downtown businesses, however COVID cases keep rising and we feel it’s our responsibility to make a choice for the greater good of our community,” association Executive Director Lexi Smith said. “We promise that our next Sip & Stroll and Brews & Tunes event will live up to the anticipation.”