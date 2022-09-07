MOSES LAKE — The annual downtown Moses Lake Sip & Stroll is set to return after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.
The annual art and wine walk is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 through downtown.
Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple. Each ticket includes 7 tastings, three raffle tickets and a customized tasting glass. VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.
The event features Washington wines, local musicians and art throughout businesses on Third Avenue.
Tickets and more information is available online at www.downtownmoseslake.com or in person at Stella and Me at 210 W. Third Ave. and Evalee Ray’s Plant Shop at 205 S. Division St.
The Sip & Stroll is a fundraising event for the Downtown Moses Lake Association.