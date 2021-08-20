MOSES LAKE - The Downtown Moses Lake Association is hosting the annual Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event will feature local wineries, musicians and artists while highlighting the downtown. The Sip & Stroll is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets go on sale on Monday at www.downtownmoseslake.com or in person at Michael’s Market & Bistro.
This year’s event will have 12 tasting locations, nine musicians and six artists. Participants will receive a map of the event, a customized wine glass, eight tasting tickets and a goodie bag. Tickets or $25 per person. A limited number of tickets will be available the day of the event for $30.
“Participants can expect a unique experience in each business as they venture from location to location and familiarize themselves with exciting local talent,” organizers stated. “We are inviting our community to start off the fall season with great wine, music and art.”
For more information, contact the Downtown Moses Lake Association at 509-770-1700.