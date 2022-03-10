QUINCY - About 80 people attended a candlelight vigil in Quincy on Wednesday to pray for a missing Moses Lake woman who has been missing since Thursday, March 3.
Lanny Abundiz, sister of 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos, says the vigil was held at 7 p.m. She says about 200 people also attended the live stream of the hour-long vigil.
Prayers, live music and kind words were spoken in acknowledgement to Yanira and her family.
Moses Lake Police will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to update the public about the investigation into Yanira’s whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.