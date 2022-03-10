CLE ELUM - Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies say a large group of animals are safe after they were rescued from the unsavory confines of a home in Cle Elum last Friday.
Deputies responded to a report of numerous pet rats, cats and ferrets that were suffering from neglect at a property near the city of Cle Elum.
Allowed by the owners to set foot on the property, deputies found animals in unsanitary conditions, without adequate food or water. The owners confessed to their inability to care for the critters and agreed to surrender all animals voluntarily to Pasado’s Safe Haven, a non-profit animal rescue based in Sultan, Washington.
The animals were picked up by Pasado’s staff the following Monday. Deputies helped Pasado’s collect five ferrets, eleven rats and nine all suffering from apparent neglect. Upon examination from a vet on Monday night, the vet determined that all animals rescued were in poor or critical condition.
Deputies returned with a warrant on Wednesday and seized four more cats, two yellow slider turtles, a betta and damsel fish, and several deceased animals. Those animals were also transported to Pasado’s Safe Haven.
The owners of the property now face charges of animal cruelty, transporting or confining animals in an unsafe manner.