ELLENSBURG - Nearly 60 homes will eventually be reduced to rubble due to Kittitas County’s fairgrounds expansion project.
Tenants living in the Shady Acres mobile home park next to the Kittitas Valley Event Center have been given a final move-out date of Aug. 15, 2022.
A press release sent out by the county’s commission board stated that the decision to close the park came as a result of the park’s deteriorating water and sewer system.
Purchased by Kittitas County in 2016, 58 mobile homes are situated in the park.
“This decision was not made lightly,” the release said. “Years of mitigation and repairs have been done in order to prevent risks and hazards to the residents of Shady Acres and the proximity of Wilson Creek. Notices of both newly written existing leases and park closures have been served to the Shady Acres residents.”
“The community meeting will give Shady Acres residents the opportunity to ask any questions they may have as well as connect with local resources for new housing solutions,” the release said. “The community partners that have been invited are HopeSource, Accolade Properties, Kittitas County Housing Authority, and representatives from the Washington Department of Commerce: Manufactured/Mobile Home Relocation Assistance Program. The BOCC voted to compensate tenants for the assessed value of their mobile home or $6,000, whichever is the greater amount.”
Kittitas County’s intention in buying the large parcel next to the fairgrounds, which also includes three single family homes and the First and Last Chance Tavern, was retooling the property for expansion of the Kittitas Valley Event Center. The Event Center hosts the Kittitas County Fair and Ellensburg Rodeo every year.
Homeowners living in the mobile home court tried to stop the county from having the power to force them from their homes, but that lawsuit was dismissed, according to the Daily Record.