CHEWELAH - A Chewelah man is behind bars after he was sentenced to only 90 days in jail after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen bus through Chelan and Douglas counties last summer. On July 24, Andrew Loudon of Chewelah stole the bus from Osprey Rafting in Dryden after being discharged from Western State Hospital in Lakewood. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle as the stolen bus continued eastbound through Cashmere on US 2. Deputy Mike McLeod says he managed to get the bus to stop for less than a minute, but the driver quickly decided to drive away.
Due to new law-enforcement governing laws that have taken effect, sheriff’s officials say they had to discontinue the pursuit when the bus passed through a red light in Monitor. The bus made its way through Wenatchee and police were reportedly unable to stop the vehicle because it hadn’t broken any traffic laws. The bus proceeded over the George Sellar into East Wenatchee and was followed by Douglas County deputies until Trinidad. At one point, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful; Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say new regulations imposed by House Bill 1054 were a factor in Douglas County deputies giving up their pursuit. Authorities say the stolen bus proceeded through Quincy and eventually came to a stop at Ernie’s Fuel Station in Moses Lake where it was abandoned between two parked semis; undamaged, the keys were left in the bus's ignition.
Deputies say the culprit managed to hitchhike his way to Spokane in the overnight and eventually made his way to his home in Chewelah, which is approximately 191 miles from where he stole the bus.
After arriving in Chewelah, Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the suspect stole a large front-loader tractor, used the bucket to pick up a car, and threw the car through his garage. The 'unhinged' man also used the bucket of the front-loader to punch a hole through his house.
Fortunately, the suspect’s estranged wife was not home at the time of the incident.
Loudon was arrested and booked into the Stevens County Jail on July 25.
On September 27, Loudon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail after the judge considered a chemical dependency issue Loudon was experiencing at the time of his crime spree. It was determined that the chemical dependency issue contributed to offenses. Loudon was convicted of 1st degree theft, 3rd degree assault, and 1st degree malicious mischief (domestic violence). Loudon was also sentenced to 12 months in community custody.
A no-contact order was also issued to prevent Loudon from coming into contact with his estranged wife.