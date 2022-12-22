EPHRATA - Roads 8 and 9 just north of I-90 near Quincy were shut down due to inclement weather late Wednesday into early Thursday.
At about 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public message informing residents that Roads 8 and 9 between Adams Rd. and Road M.7 were closed due to being impassible. A number of motorists were stuck in snow drifts along the affected stretch and needed help.
Grant County Public Works crews arrived at 6 a.m. with plows and graders to remove the snow from the road. It took a total of five hours to remove the snow to the point where the roads became passible again. Roads 8 and 9 reopened at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The herculean effort to remove the snow came one week after a storm near Coulee Dam and Hartline stranded five snowplows. Grant County Public Works Director Sam Castro said roads R and V became undrivable due to snow drifts that were six to seven feet high. Castro said snow removal crews were stranded for about four hours until and all-wheel-drive grader could be brought in to remove the snow. Castro says there was so much snow, that the berms piled up on the shoulder covered road sign posts up past some of the signs. He added that the snow removing ordeal further north spanned from Thursday night into early Friday.