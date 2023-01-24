MOSES LAKE — A driver is accused of fleeing from a Washington state trooper at more than 125 mph Monday morning near Moses Lake.
A state trooper heading east on Interstate 90 observed a BMW station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed. The car was clocked, after the driver had started to slow down, at 95 mph, according to the state patrol.
The state trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped up, hitting 127 mph. The trooper then ended the pursuit.
Another trooper then located the vehicle traveling at 125 mph before the vehicle pulled into the Love’s truck stop in Moses Lake. A trooper pulled up to the vehicle and a woman in the passenger seat reportedly said “Sorry, we are just in a real hurry to get to Spokane,” according to the state patrol.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Christian L. Arehart, had gone into the convenience store and was arrested when he returned to his vehicle.
State troopers reported a small amount of narcotics and several syringes were in the vehicle. There was also a large machete near the driver’s seat.
Arehart has been charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony eluding and reckless driving.