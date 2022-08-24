MATTAWA — A man was airlifted to the hospital following a rollover crash Tuesday evening on state Route 243 just north of Mattawa.
Silverino Basurto Sanchez, a 44-year-old Mattawa man, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado south on SR 243 when he reportedly drove off the highway to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say Basurto Sanchez then overcorrected into the northbound lane, causing the pickup truck to roll. The vehicle came to rest on its top on the shoulder.
Basurto Sanchez was airlifted to a regional hospital for his injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.