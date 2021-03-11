EPHRATA - A driver had allegedly smoked methamphetamine minutes before leading police on a pursuit near Ephrata, ending in a crash that left a woman dead.
Augustine J. Avalos, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with vehicular homicide, felony eluding and reckless endangerment in connection to his Tuesday morning arrest.
At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ephrata police responded to a suspected car prowl on Sunset Street Southeast. Police had received reports a male subject was standing near a pickup truck with an air compressor in the back, according to court records.
When police arrived, the suspect reportedly returned to a nearby Acura TL and the driver sped off.
Avalos, later identified as the driver, continued onto Dodson Road Northwest at a high rate of speed. Avalos reportedly lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road and roll.
Officers arrived on scene to find Danielle C. Shockey, partially ejected from the car. Shockey died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
A male suspect who had walked away from the scene, was contacted by investigators and cooperated with law enforcement. Avalos was later found lying in the grass southeast of the crash scene. Avalos was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital for his injuries.
Investigators reported found a marijuana smoking device and a meth pipe at the scene, according to court records.
The male passenger in Avalos’ car told investigators he and Shockey had pleaded with Avalos to stop the car during the chase. The passenger also told investigators Avalos had smoked meth Monday evening and about five minutes before he fled from police, according to the sheriff’s office.