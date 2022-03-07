SOAP LAKE - A man was arrested after police found him sleeping in a stolen car in Soap Lake.
Soap Lake police located the stolen 1995 Dodge Ram Saturday morning at a home in the 20000 block of Road B.5 Northeast. The pickup truck was reported stolen out of Grand Coulee.
Police reportedly found two people sleeping inside the truck. The two were awoken and taken into custody.
The driver, identified as Raymond Atchison Jr., was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail for theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was reportedly also in possession of meth.
The passenger in the truck was released. Police say she had misdemeanor warrant but could not be booked into jail due to booking restrictions.
The stolen pickup truck was impounded to hold for the owner.