WENATCHEE - A driver reportedly fleeing from law enforcement on Friday collided with a Chelan County deputy’s patrol vehicle before crashing along Highway 2.
At about 2 p.m. Friday, deputies were notified of a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and Easy Street in Wenatchee where a black Dodge Dakota pickup truck had left the scene. Multiple witnesses reported the driver of the truck was driving erratically, topping 100-plus mph on Highway 2, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy spotted the pickup truck in Dryden, still at a high rate of speed on Highway 2. The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver, a 21-year-old Bremerton man, reportedly continued to flee, passing vehicles on the shoulder and forcing vehicles off the road.
A second deputy traveling east from Leavenworth on Highway 2 then spotted the suspect’s truck at a high rate of speed. Deputies say the suspect drove around a westbound vehicle and veered into the eastbound lane where it struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side, disabling the police vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect crashed a short distance later near Prey’s fruit stand on Highway 2. Deputies say the suspect then ran off and was trying to hitch a ride. The man was taken into custody in the parking lot and was booked into jail for felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and hit-and-run. The Dodge pickup truck had been reported stolen out of Bremerton.
The deputy that was involved in the collision had minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.